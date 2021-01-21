Survey: Downtown parklets – Should They Stay or Should They Go? 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 21, 2021
Posted: 11:34 am, January 21, 2021 by News Staff
Parklets survey

Image from Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce

–As part of an Economic Recovery Package, the Paso Robles City Council recently authorized funds to continue supporting the current parklet program through June 2021, which is the end of the city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The city is now in discussions about the future of the parklet program including a potential long-term parklet program and is seeking input from the business community and residents of Paso Robles.

In June, the city council approved downtown parklets with conditions after convening roundtable discussions the local business community. The council approved a one-year city-wide parklet pilot program, to be revisited in ten months. Parklets were to be limited to food and beverage businesses, primarily restaurants and tasting rooms.

Click here to take the survey



