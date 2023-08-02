Susan Funk reports over 250 donations towards supervisorial campaign

– The race for the District 5 County Supervisor’s seat has reached the first reporting deadline. Candidate Susan Funk has reported 264 donations of $100 or more from individuals or organizations as of June 30. Heather Moreno has reported a total of 133 donations, and Eric Gorham has reported two contributions. The Funk campaign reported total donations including in-kind donations, of $92,816 as of June 30. Moreno has brought in $142,768.29 since announcing her campaign in April, and Erik Gorham has raised $6,500.

“This is a grassroots campaign, and I’m proud to have the support of so many people throughout San Luis Obispo County,” said Funk. “With the court case about the gerrymandered districts, we weren’t able to even start campaigning until mid-April, after the case was settled. The fact that we were able to get such broad support in such a short amount of time shows just how much people recognize the value of electing leaders who will tackle tough issues and get things done to help people.”

Funk is currently the Mayor Pro Tem of Atascadero and has been elected to the Atascadero City Council twice, first in 2018 and again in 2022.

“My record as an Atascadero City Council member speaks to my priorities if I am elected to the County Board of Supervisors–organizing the fight against homelessness countywide; securing the funding needed by our police and fire departments, ensuring a sustainable water supply for the future; and preserving small-town charm while building a safe, vibrant community that attracts businesses and provides good futures for families.”

To learn more about Funk’s campaign, or to volunteer or donate, visit her website.

The District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border.

