Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man in face

Police use drone and helicopter to search for suspect

–On Sunday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the face on the corner of Dorothy Court and Melody Lane in Paso Robles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen searching Sunday afternoon around Lana Street and Elaine Street areas. The suspect was described as a male wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic around the incident.

Paso Robles firefighters flew a drone and California Highway Patrol circled above with a helicopter to help with the search.

Later on in the day, while police were still searching, the parents of the suspect reportedly went to the Paso Robles Police Department. The parents reportedly told police they had taken their son to San Miguel and said they had a lawyer and refused to be questioned.

Paso Robles Police officers reportedly seized the parents’ vehicle.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies searched San Miguel and located the suspect walking near 16th and N streets.

Deputies took the suspect into custody.

This is a breaking news report. No other details were available at press time. Check back for updates.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock

