Suspect arrested for arson at local Smart and Final

–At 5:37 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Smart & Final located at 2121 Spring Street for a reported miscellaneous debris fire.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find Paso Robles police detaining a subject, and light smoke coming from smoldering debris in front of the store’s entrance. An employee reportedly had started extinguishing the fire utilizing a fire extinguisher and firefighters extinguished the remaining fire.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. Firefighters assisted with cleaning up the fire debris and Smart & Final was able to open for business.

The subject was arrested and booked for arson.

One fire engine, a battalion chief, and five police officers responded from Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Related