Paso Robles News|Monday, September 21, 2020
You are here: Home » Crime » Suspect arrested for arson at local Smart and Final
  • Follow Us!

Suspect arrested for arson at local Smart and Final 

Posted: 8:12 am, September 21, 2020 by News Staff
Suspect arrested for arson at local Smart and Final

Smart and Final Paso Robles. Photo from Google Maps.

–At 5:37 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Smart & Final located at 2121 Spring Street for a reported miscellaneous debris fire.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find Paso Robles police detaining a subject, and light smoke coming from smoldering debris in front of the store’s entrance. An employee reportedly had started extinguishing the fire utilizing a fire extinguisher and firefighters extinguished the remaining fire.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. Firefighters assisted with cleaning up the fire debris and Smart & Final was able to open for business.

The subject was arrested and booked for arson.

One fire engine, a battalion chief, and five police officers responded from Paso Robles.



Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.