Suspect arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

Tanner Fite, 22, of San Luis Obispo, arrested

– On Friday, Oct. 20, the San Luis Obispo Police Department took a report of an 11-year-old female who had been sexually abused. The suspect was reportedly identified as 22-year-old Tanner Fite of San Luis Obispo, according to SLOPD.

Through the investigation, officers discovered that Fite had illegally purchased a Glock-style handgun on Oct. 17, and an AK-47-style rifle on Oct. 18. On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 7:15 am, SLOPD and the Regional SWAT Team served a warrant at a residence on the 1200 block of West Newport and arrested Fite. A second search warrant was served in the 3800 block of S. Higuera at a residence frequented by Fite.

Fite was safely taken into custody for an arrest warrant and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for four counts of lewd act with a minor under 14 years of age. Fite’s bail is set at $400,000.

No firearms were located during the search of the residences, this investigation is ongoing. If community members have information related to the case, please contact Sgt. Kemp at (805) 783-7765.

The Regional SWAT Team is comprised of members of the following agencies: The San Luis Obispo Police Department, Paso Robles Police Department, Arroyo Grande Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, Pismo Beach Police Department, Morro Bay Police Department, California State Parks, and Cal Poly Police Department.

Share To Social Media