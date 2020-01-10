Paso Robles News|Friday, January 10, 2020
Suspect arrested in Paso Robles for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges 

41-year-old Benjamin Keeney

–On Thursday, January 09, 2020, just after midnight, officers from the Paso Robles Police Department contacted 41-year-old Benjamin Keeney in the Golden One Credit Union parking lot located at 128 Niblick Rd. Keeney was found to be in possession of a stolen white Kia Optima and was ultimately placed under arrest. A search of both Keeney and the vehicle produced a revolver with a removed serial number as well as stolen mail, checks, IDs and computer equipment used to manufacture checks. One of the stolen checks had a scratched-out name and Keeney’s name written in. Also located was a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, prescription Xanax pills, methadone, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force (SLOCATT) was actively investigating the stolen vehicle and responded to assist with the investigation. Keeney was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Comments

