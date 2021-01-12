Update: Man sentenced for involvement in Paso Robles murder

Update posted Jan. 12, 2021

–District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that in accordance with a plea agreement, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge has sentenced David Hernandez (44) to serve 24 years and 8 months in state prison for his involvement in the 2013 shooting death of Victor Hugo Sanchez (37) in Paso Robles as a part of a conspiracy with several other individuals.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo, who was prosecuted and sentenced to 21 years to life in 2014, reportedly paid to have Sanchez injured and later killed. David Rodriguez Hernandez was convicted as one of the individuals hired to injure and kidnap Sanchez.

Three other suspects are still on the run. The victim was first assaulted on Oct. 6, 2012 with a tire iron, which resulted in a broken nose and arm. On Feb. 23, 2013, the hired group returned to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees. However, the victim resisted and was shot multiple times in a parking lot of a Paso Robles apartment building, resulting in his death.

On June 29, 2018, David Rodriguez Hernandez was arrested in Mexico and extradited to face prosecution after having been on the run for more than five years. Several law enforcement and immigration agencies were involved in the extradition of Hernandez, who was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Jan. 30, 2019. On Nov. 30, 2020, Hernandez was convicted by plea of conspiracy, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter. Hernandez also admitted using a firearm during the homicide. On Monday, Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced Hernandez to 24 years and eight months in state prison for the convictions.

“This office and our local law enforcement will always continue to pursue justice by seeking and apprehending those responsible, even when they flee our jurisdiction,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This case is an example of our commitment to holding offenders accountable no matter where they go and try to hide.”

Three others have been charged in the killing of Sanchez, have active arrest warrants for murder and are considered armed and dangerous. They include:

Edgar Ontiveros (DOB 03/09/1995),

Louis Henry Madrigal (DOB 01/19/1994), and

Alejandro Benjamin Anguiano (DOB 05/13/1994)

The DA’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating these fugitives. If you have any information, please call the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation at (805) 781-4171. Persons wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (805-549-7867) or contact Crime Stoppers through the website at: www.slotips.org.

Update posted July 18

Judge rules David Hernandez can be tried for 2013 Paso Robles murder

–At the conclusion of a three-day preliminary hearing, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge ruled that there is probable cause to believe that David Rodriguez Hernandez committed the crimes of murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. These charges are stemming from the 2013 murder of Victor Hugo Sanchez.

In 2013, Victor Sanchez (37) was shot and killed in Paso Robles. The victim’s ex-girlfriend Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo, who was prosecuted and sentenced to 21 years to life in 2014, paid to have Sanchez injured and later killed. David Rodriguez Hernandez is charged as one of the individuals hired to injure and kidnap Sanchez. Three other suspects are still on the run. The victim was first assaulted on Oct. 6, 2012, with a tire iron, which left him with several broken bones. On Feb. 23, 2013, the hired group returned to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees. However, the victim resisted and was shot multiple times in a parking lot of a Paso Robles apartment building. The injuries resulted in the death of Sanchez.

David Rodriguez Hernandez was extradited from Mexico to face prosecution after having been on the run for six years. Several law enforcement and immigration agencies were involved in the extradition of Hernandez. He was booked into the County Jail on Jan. 30. 2019. Today, at the conclusion of a three-day preliminary hearing, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge ruled that there is probable cause to believe that Hernandez committed the crimes of murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernandez will be arraigned on the charges on July 31, 2019 in Department 1 of the Superior Court and the case will be set for trial. Deputy District Attorney Kristy Imel is the assigned prosecutor.

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that must be proven in a court of law by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Original story posted Feb. 6, 2019

Suspect arrested in Paso Robles murder-for hire case after six years on the run

–43-year-old David Rodriguez Hernandez, a suspect in a 2013 murder-for-hire case out of Paso Robles, is now in custody in San Luis Obispo County, according to multiple reports.

He was booked on Jan. 30 on multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

Hernandez, who has reportedly been on the run for six years, was extradited from Mexico to face prosecution for the Feb. 2013 shooting death of Victor Sanchez, 37.

Reports say Sanchez’s ex-girlfriend, Maria Fajardo, paid thousands in cash to injure him. Sanchez’s nose and arm were broken when he was attacked by Hernandez with a tire iron. She then paid to have her former lover kidnapped and shot in the kneecaps, reports say. He was gunned down in front of his Paso Robles apartment complex.

Fajardo was convicted of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree murder and sentenced to at least 21 years behind bars. He plead not guilty to the charges.

Three suspects remain at-large.

