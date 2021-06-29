Suspect arrested in string of vehicle burglaries

The suspect is a 14-year-old male

–In the middle of May, California State Parks rangers experienced a reported increase in vehicle burglaries in the Montana De Oro State Park area.

State parks began an investigation to identify the vehicle associated with the burglaries and the subjects involved. During the investigation, state parks was able to secure surveillance footage of a vehicle they believed was associated with the burglaries. state parks shared this information with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

On June 17, an off-duty Morro Bay Police Department officer located the vehicle in Morro Bay and reported the finding to on-duty officers and state park rangers.

On June 18, at approximately 6 p.m., Morro Bay officers along with state park rangers contacted Suspect #1 at an RV on Atascadero Road near Ironwood. Several items of stolen property were recovered from the RV.

The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Lake County, Calif., had cut off his probation monitor and made his way to Morro Bay where he was staying with friends/relatives. The suspect was wanted out of Lake County on a no-bail probation warrant. The suspect was arrested for burglary, possession of the stolen property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, and the outstanding warrant out of Lake County. The juvenile suspect was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall.

This investigation is ongoing to identify other suspects involved with these crimes. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805)772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805)549-STOP.

