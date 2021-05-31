Suspect at large after high-speed chase

–On Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the California Highway Patrol for assistance. It was reported that a red Volkswagen coupe was driving recklessly eastbound on Hwy 46 E., just East of Shandon. A deputy sheriff initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle a short time later. The subject, identified as 19-year-old Dylan Keanu Wilson of Merced, was reportedly uncooperative and confrontational with the deputy. Wilson fled the scene in his vehicle and a short pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was terminated due to unsafe conditions.

A short time later, while being followed by the CHP helicopter, Wilson crashed his vehicle and began to flee on foot. The suspect got back into his vehicle and began fleeing at a high rate of speed on Hwy 41 N. until he drove off of the road, through a fence, and fled once again on foot. Sheriff deputies, sheriff K-9’s, CHP air and ground units as well as Kern County deputies assisted in the search. Hwy 41 between the Hwy 46/41 interchange and the summit at Hwy 41 N. was closed for a period of time due to the search.

The suspect was not located or apprehended and does not represent a danger to the public at this time. His vehicle was towed from the scene and the charge of felony fleeing with willful or wanton disregard for safety of persons or property will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

Wilson is described as a WMA 6’1″ tall, approximately 180 lbs wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

If anyone should encounter Wilson, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

