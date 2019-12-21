Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 21, 2019
Suspect captured: Richard Eugene Parson 

Posted: 7:36 am, December 21, 2019 by News Staff

–Richard Eugene Parson, a suspect featured on the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s Most Wanted List, was arrested by the San Luis Obispo Police Department after a local citizen reported seeing him at Starbucks.

Parson, 43, was wanted for failing to update his sex offender registration.

