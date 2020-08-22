Suspect pronounced dead following shoot-out with deputies

–On Friday, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Vons shopping center in the 500 block of W. Tefft Street in Nipomo which quickly became an active shooter incident. Witnesses reported seeing a man firing a handgun indiscriminately in the parking lot of the shopping center.

When deputies arrived, the suspect entered the Vons gas station at the corner of W. Tefft Street and Mary Avenue. The suspect fired shots inside the building. When the suspect exited the building, he began shooting. Deputies and a CHP officer reportedly fired upon the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the suspect is pending notification of next of kin.

Law enforcement canvassed the entire area which included numerous businesses on both sides of W. Tefft and confirmed there were no injuries and to make sure the public was safe and secure.

Sheriff’s personnel including deputies, detectives and special enforcement detail responded to this incident along with the CHP, the Regional Swat Team, FBI, State Fish and Wildlife, and Cal Fire.

During the incident, the suspect made contact with a person driving a 4-door black hatchback vehicle on W. Tefft Street just east of Mary Avenue. Investigators are asking the driver of that vehicle to contact them with regards to this incident at (805) 781-4500.

In addition, the sheriff’s office is asking for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who might have video of the incident to contact them at (805) 781-4500.

