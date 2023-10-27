Suspected sex predator arrested for arranging meeting with minor

Hershey reportedly agreed to meet with someone he thought was a minor for sex

– On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 67-year-old Mark Hershey, a Caliente, California man who had made electronic contact with someone he thought was a minor living in San Luis Obispo County, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Hershey reportedly had agreed to meet with the minor for sex. When the suspect arrived at the agreed-upon location in San Luis Obispo, detectives arrested him.

Hershey was arrested for sending or showing harmful material to seduce a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies, and arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose.

