Suspects, including ‘two known gang members,’ released back into community after $3k in merchandise stolen 

–On Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m., detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo. The detectives initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at northbound Highway 101 at Reservoir Canyon Road in rural San Luis Obispo.

Detectives discovered a large quantity of unopened, high-dollar value alcohol and other items inside the vehicle which was determined to have been stolen minutes earlier from the Costco store in San Luis Obispo. The value of the stolen items was estimated to be approximately $3,000.

There were four occupants in the car, two male and two female. At least two occupants in the car were determined to be known gang members from Kern County, the sheriff’s office says.

One of the females, Cinthia Cervantes Rizo, 36 of Bakersfield was arrested on a felony no-bail warrant.

In compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. As a result, the three other people suspected of felonies in the theft, Adam Velasquez, David Diaz, and Krystle Gonzales would not have been held in jail and were released back into the community, according to the sheriff’s department.

Felony charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office by the Major Crimes Unit.

No further information is available at this time.

