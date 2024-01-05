Suspects sought in local credit card theft investigation

– The Paso Robles Police Department is currently investigating a credit card theft, wherein two unidentified individuals illicitly obtained a credit card and subsequently utilized it without the owner’s consent at various local Paso Robles businesses.

Authorities are seeking information about the unidentified suspects involved in the incident. The police department encourages anyone with relevant details to reach out to them directly at (805) 237-6464.

For those who wish to maintain anonymity, alternative avenues for reporting information are available. Individuals can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867). Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, which can be downloaded for free at P3TIPS.COM. Alternatively, tips can be submitted via the website http://sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com/.

The police department urges the public to assist in providing any pertinent information that may aid in the ongoing investigation of this credit card theft.

