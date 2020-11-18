SWAT team surrounds house, makes overnight arrest in Paso Robles

–At about midnight early Wednesday morning, local authorities surrounded a home on Winter Wheat Place in Paso Robles and made an arrest.

Late Tuesday night, Paso Robles Police officers, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, and other law enforcement agencies began staging for the incident a few blocks away at a command post at the end of Meadowlark Road in Paso Robles. Over two dozen officers were present for the raid.

The regional SWAT team included two armored BearCat vehicles, aerial drones, a K9 dog unit, and a mid-sized robot with tank treads and a moveable arm.

After making an arrest, investigators were brought to the home for an evidence search.

At 4:06 a.m. on Wednesday, Paso Robles Police officers booked Lauro Robert Valenzuela, 35, into San Luis Obispo County Jail. Valenzuela was booked on felony charges of Penal Code 853.8, failure to appear in court.

In 2012, Valenzuela was arrested for a probation violation. He was arrested while authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred July 27, 2012, in the 3300 block of Spring Street. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a Norteno gang member living in the city of Paso Robles.

In 2017, Valenzuela was sentenced to two years in prison for possessing a loaded firearm and a controlled substance.

A new court date was set for Nov. 20, 2020, according to the jail’s records.

Paso Robles Police did not return a request for additional information by press time.

Share this post!

email

Related