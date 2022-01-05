‘Sweet and Sour’ exhibit happening at Studios on the Park

Artists were encouraged to make a play on the dichotomy or pick a side of sweet or sour.

– Studios on the Park is kicking off 2022 with a full schedule of exhibitions in the Atrium Gallery. From Jan. 4 to Feb. 28, Studios on the Park introduces the first show of the year, “Sweet & Sour.” This exhibition is the first local “call to artists” since the pandemic began, welcoming new and returning artists to show their work.

Each artist was encouraged to make a play on the dichotomy or pick a side of sweet or sour. Whether it is about food, attitude, color or duality of contrasting elements, all ideas were welcomed. In this exhibition, studios features a variety of works from acrylic painting to photography to mixed media. “It’s really fun to see how each artist took the term ‘Sweet and Sour’ and made it their own,” states Sarah Ambrose, executive director “The variety of work that came out of this title showcases the true talent that we have here on the Central Coast. Artists from a variety of mediums got to experiment and have a little fun with this one!”

Studios on the Park will be hosting their January “Art and About Paso” on Jan. 8 to celebrate the artists and their work. This event will be open to the public and artists will be in attendance. Epoch Winery will also be at studios pouring their wines from 6-8:30 p.m. and Ken Warrick will be filling the space with his musical talent.

The exhibition will be open for public viewing during Studios on the Park’s business hours: Sunday through Thursday 12-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m.

Studios on the Park, which supports local artists, arts education, and the creative process, is located at 1130 Pine Street in Downtown Paso Robles. For any questions, reach out to Studios on the Park at info@studiosonthepark.org or by calling (805) 238-9800.

