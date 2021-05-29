Sylverster’s offering free burgers to support local girl with cancer

All proceeds help support five-year-old Kyndal Gottfried’s battle with brain cancer

–Sylvester’s Burgers is offering free burgers to support a local Atascadero girl with brain cancer.

Kyndal Gottfried, a local five-year-old, was diagnosed with brain cancer this March. Kyndal’s family is looking for support during this difficult time. Sylvester’s Burgers will be offering free burgers at their Atascadero, Los Osos, & Oceano locations to those who donate $20+ to Kyndal’s Treatment through their Facebook Fundraiser.

All of the money donated to the fundraiser for Kyndal will be donated to the family at the end of June. In order to get a free burger, simply show proof that you donated $20 or more to Kyndal’s Facebook Fundraiser with an ID at the register.

The promotion will run from June 1 – June 30.

