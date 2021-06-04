Paso Robles News|Friday, June 4, 2021
Posted: 6:43 am, June 4, 2021 by News Staff

Sylvester's Burgers offering free burgers for graduating seniors

Promotion runs June 14-16

Sylvester’s Burgers will be offering a “Free Burgers for Grads” promotion at their Atascadero, Los Osos, & Oceano locations. To claim the promotion, high school seniors and college graduates need to show proof that they graduated at the register (diploma, cap and gown, or a student ID).

Graduates will receive a free, 1/3 lb burger if they show proof between Monday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 16.

“Kids are the future!” says the company in a press release, “We want to reward the hardworking graduating seniors in our community the best way we can. Free burgers.”

Sylvester’s Burgers was founded in 1988. They specialize in “serving up quality burgers and authentic central coast vibes.” For more information, visit their website.

