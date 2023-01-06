Symphony of the Vines presents ‘Classical Artistry’ at Mission San Miguel

Full chamber orchestra and solo violinist to perform Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn

– Symphony of the Vines, under the baton of Maestro Greg Magie, will perform its first concert of

2023 on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. The concert will be at Mission San Miguel.

The performance includes Sinfonia Concertante for Winds and Orchestra by Mozart, Violin Concerto by Beethoven as well as Haydn’s Symphony No. 88. Violinist Mischa Lefkowitz will be featured.

“We have selected these classical compositions as we begin the new year. And we’re excited to present our featured violinist, Mischa Lefkowitz,” says Maestro Magie. “I hope you will join us at the historic Mission San Miguel to enjoy these wonderful works.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.symphonyofthevines.org.

Ticket prices are $30 per adult, $27 per senior, and $15 per student. Children through age 12 are welcome and free with paid adult. Mission San Miguel is located at 775 Mission Street, in San Miguel.

Guests should plan to arrive by 2:45 as doors will close promptly at 3 p.m.

