Symphony of the Vines presents Scintillating Strings Aug. 20

String chamber music performance coming to a new venue

– Symphony of the Vines’ season kicks off with Scintillating Strings at Adelaida Vineyards and Winery, a new venue for the symphony, on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The String Quintet in C major by Franz Schubert is one of the finest chamber music compositions of all time, according to the symphony. Guests can enjoy the lush sounds of a string quartet joined by an additional cello.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $15 for students, $250 for a table for four which includes wine and appetizers. For tickets, click here: https://www.my805tix.com/e/strings.

New this year is a season ticket package available including all seven concerts. A season ticket saves 10% off the price of purchasing tickets individually. For Season Tickets visit: https://www.my805tix.com/e/sotvseason/tickets

About Symphony of the Vines

Symphony of the Vines, established in 2010, exists as an independent professional association of performing symphony musicians. It provides orchestral concerts for the residents and visitors of northern San Luis Obispo County on the Central Coast of California. It proactively seeks and provides learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities to young student musicians in this same geographical area through its Student Spotlight program. It also presents interactive performances at public schools throughout the community to provide students the opportunity to experience live classical music first-hand.

