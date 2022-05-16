Symphony of the Vines to present Beethoven at Mission San Miguel

Chamber orchestra, chorus, soloists to perform Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Opus 125

– Symphony of the Vines, under the baton of Maestro Greg Magie, will perform its third and final concert celebration of the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth on Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at Mission San Miguel.

Throughout the 2021-22 performance season, Symphony of the Vines has paid tribute to Beethoven with programs built around some of his greatest compositions for orchestra and chamber ensembles. The May 27 performance includes Excerpts from Fidelio, Opus 72 and Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Opus 125.

Vocal soloists Jessica Tivens Schneiderman/soprano, Alix Jerinic/alto, Todd Willander/tenor, Jason Vincent/bass, Paul Osborne/ tenor, and Bryan Widstrand/baritone will be featured.

“No honoring of Beethoven would be complete without presenting his magnum opus, the Symphony No. 9. With themes of brotherhood, love, and joy set to a now-famous tune, we can celebrate those things that unite us,” said Maestro Magie.

“Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, is a unique and enduring masterpiece of loyalty, unselfish love and the human spirit—the story of the faithful Leonora who risks everything to free her husband, Florestan, from unjust imprisonment.

“I hope you will be profoundly touched by the beauty and power of this great music, here in this historic, sacred mission.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.symphonyofthevines.org. Ticket prices are $30/adult, $27/senior, and $15/student. Children through age 12 are welcome and free with paid adult. Mission San Miguel is located at 775 Mission Street, in San Miguel. Attendees should plan to arrive by 5:45 as doors will close promptly at 6 p.m.

