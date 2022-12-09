Symphony of the Vines to present ‘Brilliant Brass’ at two locations

Brass ensemble to perform holiday favorites at Dec. 16 fundraiser, and as part of ‘Off the Vines’ series Dec. 18

– As part of its effort to give back to the communities in which it resides, Symphony of the Vines is performing the first of its two December “Brilliant Brass” holiday concerts on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Mission San Miguel. The concert is a fundraiser for the Mission’s ongoing restoration and maintenance of its sanctuary and grounds. An encore performance of the Brilliant Brass program will be played on Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barrel Room at Cass Winery.

The performances include traditional brass quintet repertoire and holiday favorites such as Simple Gifts, Centone No.5, Go Tell it On the Mountain, Jingle Bells, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and other seasonal pieces.

To purchase tickets for either or both events, visit www.symphonyofthevines.org. Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $15/per student. Children through age 12 are welcome and free with a paid adult.

Mission San Miguel is located at 775 Mission Street, in San Miguel. Cass Winery is at 7350 Linne Road, in Paso Robles. Attendees should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the concert start time as doors will close promptly.

About Symphony of the Vines

Symphony of the Vines is a professional chamber orchestra located and performing in northern San Luis Obispo County. Programs feature local and regional musicians performing live classical music in historic venues and wineries. The 2022-23 season marks Symphony of the Vines thirteenth performing year.

In addition, Symphony of the Vines continues to support the next generation of young musicians with its Student Spotlight mentoring program. Several advanced music students from the Central Coast will be featured at concerts throughout the 2022-23 season.

