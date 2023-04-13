Symphony of the Vines to present limited-attendance fundraiser ‘Celebrate the Arts’ 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 13, 2023
Posted: 6:37 am, April 13, 2023 by News Staff
– Symphony of the Vines is hosting a limited attendance fundraising event titled “Celebrate the Arts” on April 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Riding Residence in West Paso Robles. The event will feature a special guest performance by award-winning young pianist, Andy Shen, along with Symphony of the Vines’ principal cellist, Hilary Clark, and pianist Lynne Garrett.

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of music, visual arts, fine wine, and gourmet appetizers. The event will also include an exciting silent auction featuring items such as aerial tours of the central coast, wine selections, tasting opportunities, and artwork.

Symphony of the Vines is an independent professional association of performing symphony musicians established in 2010. The organization provides orchestral concerts for residents and visitors of northern San Luis Obispo County and proactively seeks and provides learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities to young student musicians in the area through its Student Spotlight program.

Tickets for the event are priced at $150 and can be purchased on the Symphony of the Vines’ website, www.symphonyofthevines.org.

 

Comments

