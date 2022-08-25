Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 25, 2022
Symphony of the Vines to present, ‘Suite Treats’ 

Posted: 5:55 am, August 25, 2022 by News Staff

san miguel mission performance

Full chamber orchestra and solo cellist to perform Ravel, Stravinsky, and Shostakovich on Sept. 11 in San Miguel

– Symphony of the Vines, under the baton of Maestro Greg Magie, will perform its first concert of the 2022-23 season on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. The concert will be at Mission San Miguel.

The performance includes Mother Goose Suite by Maurice Ravel, Pulcinella Suite by Igor Stravinsky, and Cello Concerto no. 1 by Dmitriy Shostakovich. Cellist Hilary Clark will be featured.

“We have selected works from the 20th century by composers from Russia and France,” explains Maestro Magie. “Ravel, our French composer, was praised for his orchestration and craftsmanship. Stravinsky, trained in Russia, lived in Paris and later Los Angeles. His most famous compositions were written for the Ballets Russes in Paris. Finally, Shostakovich spent his entire life and career in Russia under the tyranny of Stalin, yet he managed to create masterful works, including this Cello Concerto composed for his friend and virtuoso, Mistlav Rostropovich. I hope you will join us at the historic Mission San Miguel to enjoy these wonderful works.”

Maestro Magie symphony of the vines

Maestro Magie

To purchase tickets, please visit www.symphonyofthevines.org.

Ticket prices are $30/adult, $27/senior and $15/student. Children through age 12 are welcome and free with paid adult. Mission San Miguel is located at 775 Mission Street, in San Miguel. Plan to arrive by 2:45 as doors will close promptly at 3 p.m.

Symphony of the Vines is a professional chamber orchestra located and performing in northern San Luis Obispo County. Programs feature outstanding local and regional musicians performing live classical music in historic venues and wineries. The 2022-23 season marks Symphony of the Vines’ thirteenth performing year.

 

