Symphony of the Vines hosting ‘Virtual Garden Tour’ collaboration



–Do you have a green thumb and like to make videos? The Virtual Garden Tour organized by Symphony of the Vines may be a perfect fit for you. To the dismay of many avid gardeners, annual botanical tours were canceled this year due to COVID19 restrictions. “That was disappointing, but the gardens throughout our county are still putting on a show and we want to capture that beauty and set it to music,” said Robin Smith, Symphony of the Vines Marketing Director.

Symphony of the Vines, a professional orchestra organization based in Paso Robles, is connecting music with user-generated video of local gardens for a Virtual Garden Tour collaboration. “Send us a video of your garden and we will edit it together with music from our concerts,” said Smith.

Dr. Greg Magie, Music Director, said that flowers and gardens have inspired master composers for hundreds of years. “Beethoven said that some of his best ideas came from his daily outdoor walks and Mozart composed in many places, but his favorite workplace was an open garden.”

The Virtual Garden Tour is free and open to gardeners of all ages in San Luis Obispo County. Video may be recorded with a camcorder or cellphone camera. To be considered for the Virtual Garden Tour video, email 5 – 10 video clips at about 5 seconds each to robin@symphonyofthevines.org. Video clips will be collected until June 19.

Smith is an Emmy-winning television producer and she has a few recommendations for those new to videotaping. “Videotape early in the morning or about an hour before sunset for the best light. It’s usually too bright during the day for good-looking video in the garden,” she explained. “If you are using a cell phone, just remember to turn it so it’s horizontal not vertical. Also, make sure to set the cell phone’s camera to best quality.”

Smith suggests that videographers get a few wide shots of the garden area and then concentrate on detail shots. “Close-ups of flowers are great, but remember to include other accents such as art work, statues, birds, bees and anything else that catches your eye.”

When the editing is finished, the videos will be available for viewing on Facebook and at the Symphony of the Vines website. If you want to receive a video premiere announcement, sign-up for the email list at www.symphonyofthevines.org.

Share this post!



Related