Symphony to present ‘Timeless Classics’ at Mission San Miguel

Concert to feature cellist Hilary Clark

– Symphony of the Vines is set to entertain audiences with its upcoming performance, “Timeless Classics,” featuring cellist Hilary Clark. The concert will showcase three masterpieces from the Classical period on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m. at the historic Mission San Miguel.

The program includes Franz Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, a revered work that exemplifies Haydn’s pivotal role in shaping the classical style. Hilary Clark, the soloist for the evening, will interpret this popular concerto.

Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5, composed during his teenage years, represents a harmonious blend of Classical forms and the emerging lyrical style of the Romantic period. Schubert, a key figure bridging the two eras, left an indelible mark on Romantic music with his influential compositions.

Igor Stravinsky, a luminary of the early 20th Century, sought inspiration in the Classical and Baroque periods to forge a new musical direction. His “Dumbarton Oaks Concerto,” also known as the Concerto in E-flat, draws upon J. S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and showcases Stravinsky’s ability to create modern yet accessible works, according to the symphony.

For ticket information or to make a donation, visit www.symphonyofthevines.org.

Established in 2010, Symphony of the Vines is an independent professional association of symphony musicians dedicated to providing orchestral concerts in northern San Luis Obispo County. The organization actively promotes learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities for young student musicians through its Student Spotlight program and engages with the community by offering interactive performances at local public schools.

Share To Social Media