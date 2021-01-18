Templeton Area Advisory Group meeting on Thursday

–The Templeton Area Advisory Group will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 21 starting at 5:30 p.m. On this meeting’s agenda is the review and approval of bylaw changes, a call for the declaration of candidates with intent to run for TAAG Board Delegate positions in the March 2021 election, and additional review of a Templeton Cannabis project.

New business on the agenda includes:

Review and approval of bylaw changes presented and read in full at the December 17, 2020, regularly scheduled TAAG Board meeting.

TAAG Delegate Election – Call for declaration of candidates with intent to run for TAAG Board Delegate positions in the March 2021 election.

Additional review of Cannabis project No. DRC2019-00250 _ Vertical Integration LLC – A Proposed Cannabis Processing Facility

View the full agenda here.

The Zoom meeting will be held virtually. To join the meeting with a computer, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID: 711 3057 1681. The passcode is 12345. To join the Zoom meeting using a phone, either cell or land-line (audio only), Dial 415-762-9988 and enter the meeting ID 711 3057 1681#. The passcode again is 12345.

