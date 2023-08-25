Tablas Creek named to ‘Top 100 Wineries in the World’ list

Winery makes the list for the fourth time in five years

– Wine & Spirits Magazine has announced its Top 100 Wineries in the World list and, for the fourth time in five years, local winery Tablas Creek made the list. The wines of these producers received the highest accolades from the magazine’s editors in 300+ blind tastings of more than 9,000 wines.

“I love the thought that the team at Wine & Spirits puts into everything they do,” wrote a Tablas Creek representative in a press release, “That makes it that much more of an honor to be recognized by them. We’re looking forward to celebrating with the rest of the honorees at their tastings in San Francisco in October and in New York in February!”

Tablas Creek Vineyard, founded in the limestone hills of western Paso Robles in 1989 by the Perrin Family of Château de Beaucastel and Robert Haas of Vineyard Brands, is dedicated to regenerative organic and biodynamically farmed wines from grape varieties traditional to France’s Rhône Valley.

