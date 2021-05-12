Table and Vine Supper Club debuts special dinner series

–Table & Vine Supper Club is debuting a once-in-a-lifetime, monthly dinner series that partners locally-acclaimed chefs, award-winning vintners, and talented artisans and purveyors to create a unique dining experience. Each curated dinner will feature venues that are carefully selected with the purpose of complementing the evening’s culinary experience and “truly encapsulating the essence of the Central Coast.”

The first dining experience kicks off Thursday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. at La Lomita Ranch, featuring Paso Robles’ very own Chef Rachel Ponce and Top Winery. The series will continue through the fall at various locations throughout the Central Coast.

“My love for the Central Coast, from its delicious food and wine to its breathtaking scenery, began several years ago during a girl’s weekend in Paso Robles,” said Morgen Hoffman, creator of Table & Vine Supper Club. “I wanted an opportunity to celebrate the amazing food, wine, people and spirit of the Central Coast. My vision of a communal dinner experience was born from my deep love for food and wine – it’s the catalyst that brings us together.”

Each Table & Vine Supper Club’s curated dinners will begin with a welcome drink upon arrival and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres while taking in the beautiful sunset. The event will then move into the seated experience where attendees will be taken through a four or five-course culinary journey while being delighted with stories of the menu’s inspiration and legacy of the communal dinning location. The dinner series will leave guests with a memorable experience and the backstory of what makes the Central Coast such a magical destination.

The June 17 inaugural event will be a “celebration of Spanish Elegance” as guests embark on the La Lomita Ranch. Chef Rachel Ponce, private chef and owner of Pair with Chef Rachel, closely collaborated with Stanley Barrios and Elena Martinez, the husband and wife team at Top Winery, to create a beautifully paired menu honoring the Rhone Varietals, a specialty of Top Winery. The experience is designed to leave a lasting impression that lives beyond the evening’s meal.

Guests can purchase tickets to Table & Vine Supper Club’s inaugural event online at www.TableandVineSupperClub.com. The capacity for this event is limited and is expected to sell out quickly. In accordance with government guidelines, guests with advanced tickets will be seated together with their party, up to eight people, and face coverings required.

To learn more about Table & Vine Supper Club, visit www.TableandVineSupperClub.com or follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TableandVineSupperClub/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tableandvinesupperclub/.

