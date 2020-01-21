Table-Top Game Day event happening Jan. 25

–On Saturday, January 25, from 1-4 p.m. the public, ages 16+, are invited to try out trending board games or enjoy a beloved classic while meeting new friends. Thanks to funding from the Friends of the Library, light refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, (805) 237-3870.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

