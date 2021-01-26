Taco Works and Tio Rodrigo team up to create tortilla chip beer 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Posted: 6:15 am, January 26, 2021 by News Staff
The limited-edition Tortilla Chip Lager will be available in select California retailers and online for California home delivery – complete with a complimentary bag of chips.

–​While most of us won’t be joining the tailgate at Raymond James Stadium or even making the trek to our local sports bars, millions of Americans will be flooding stores, stocking fridges and settling in for some “homegating” to finish up football season.

California chip company ​Taco Works​ and​ ​Tio Rodrigo Craft Beer Micheladas​ are spicing up this year’s Game Day experience with​ the world’s first tortilla chip beer. The two small businesses are cracking into a new homegating tradition by combining the greatest party staples in history.

“Everyone’s been going a bit stir-crazy lately so we wanted to have some fun and shake things up,” said head brewer Steve Courier. “Why not have your chips and drink them too?”

Brewers shoveled over 400lbs of streaming tortilla chips fresh from the oven to craft a light, refreshing beer with hints of lime zest, perfect for any football fan’s day on the field… or couch. The limited-edition Tortilla Chip Lager will be available in select California retailers and online for California home delivery – complete with a complimentary bag of chips.

The Central Coast’s hometown favorites will continue to partner into the year. As the top-rated canned Michelada in the country, Tio Rodrigo brings the true taste of Mexico by pairing SLO Brew beer, tomato juice, crisp lime, and all-natural spices for a bold reviving craft cocktail. Keep an eye out for Tio Rodrigo Micheladas and Taco Works chips stacked out in select stores throughout California.

For more information visit ​TioRodrigo.com.



About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.