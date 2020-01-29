Take a vicarious trip into Central Asia’s heartland with Carol Singleton at the library

–On Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7-8 p.m., take a vicarious trip into Central Asia’s heartland and uncover the rich legacy of the Silk Road, the ancient trade routes linking China to the West.

Central Asia is a region that stretches from the Caspian Sea in the west to China in the east, and from Afghanistan and Iran in the south to Russia in the north. Join Carol Singleton to see slides and hear her talk about her 2019 adventures to the former Soviet Republics of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

For more information contact Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian, at (805) 237-3870.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

