Take the Central Coast Coalition of Chambers' COVID-19 Business Impact Study

–The Central Coast Coalition of Chambers is launching another survey to help better understand the long-term regional impacts of COVID-19. The input from members of the local business community is invaluable as the chamber, alongside their partners, continue the work of advocating for business at the local, regional, and statewide level.

Please take a few minutes (average is 4) to fill out this brief survey before it closes on Wednesday, July 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to take the survey.

Note: If you are a member of more than one Chamber of Commerce in our region, you only need to take it once this week as we are sharing the information.

