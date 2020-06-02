Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Take the city’s ‘Community Priorities Survey’ 

Posted: 2:22 am, June 2, 2020 by News Staff

–The City of Paso Robles is asking residents to help them select our budget priorities for 2021 and beyond. Add your voice and join the conversation by completing a Community Priorities Survey today: www.prcity.com/priorities.

In addition, if your organization is currently hosting virtual meetings, the city would like you to do a 30-minute Community Priorities presentation and feedback session if you have room in your schedule before July 15, 2020. Email info@prcity.com to set up a presentation.



