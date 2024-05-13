Tank Garage Winery’s Paso Robles ‘filling station’ now pouring

Paso Robles is the first expansion location for Calistoga-based winery

– Tank Garage Winery, a small family-owned winery located inside a restored vintage service station in the town of Calistoga, has opened its doors to a second “filling station” tasting room location in Paso Robles. The expansion marks a first for the California winery, which has long made wines from Paso Robles and the Central Coast region.

“Tank loves the Paso Robles wine region, and we are thrilled to join this incredible community of people and vineyards. It has been a dream to bring Tank to a new location in California, and Paso Robles is a perfect fit,” said Tank Garage Winery Co-Founder James Harder. “We believe Paso Robles is one of the preeminent destinations for wine and we hope to be a positive contributor to their community.”

The original location opened in 2014 in Calistoga, California, and was founded to explore vineyards and winemaking throughout the many regions of the state, producing a diverse collection of small-lot wine blends. Each bottle features creative and irreverent art, drawing inspiration from vintage vinyl album covers, as well as label collaborations with like-minded artists and brands.

“When we first opened Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga ten years ago, we could only dream of the success it has had. What started as a small garage project has grown into a full-on movement,” said Harder. “Our motto from the start has been to ‘Never Dream Alone,’ so we are stoked to open our second location in Paso Robles this spring.”

The Paso Robles “Filling Station” is centrally located in downtown Paso Robles. Similar to the winery’s original location in Calistoga, the Paso Robles tasting room features a “lubrication bar” in the front room with a mechanic aesthetic and vintage Indian motorcycle, in addition to a special backroom with a vintage rock and roll atmosphere, and odes to the Rolling Stones. The new tasting room will offer wines from Tank’s full line-up, as well as exclusive Paso Robles releases throughout the year.

Tank Made Wine Club members will be able to enjoy their member benefits at the Paso Robles location, including complimentary tastings, member pricing, and event access.

The Paso Robles Filling Station tasting room is open daily from 12 to 7 p.m. at 840 13th St, Ste F, in Paso Robles. Visit tankgaragewinery.com to make reservations and follow the winery on Instagram for more information, @tankwinery.

Related: Napa Valley winery opening second location in Paso Robles

Share To Social Media