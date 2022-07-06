Taste the ‘bounty of the county’ with the SLO County Farm Trail

Tickets available for ‘Savoring Summer in the Greenhouse,’ a table-to-farm dinner

– Tickets are available now for “Savoring Summer in the Greenhouse,” a table-to-farm dinner at Clearwater Color Nursery in Los Osos on Saturday, July 16 from 6-9 p.m. This inaugural feast is part of the 2nd Annual SLO County Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days event, and proceeds will benefit Must Charities, the Great AGventure, and FARMstead ED.

The evening will begin with bubbles and bites, plus a tour of the greenhouses at Clearwater Color Nursery. As you learn about how their gardens grow, you’ll be treated to a “grazing station” on the way to the main event, which will showcase the rich agricultural bounty of San Luis Obispo County.

Among the tantalizing menu items being created by SLO’s Finest are Morro Bay oysters, grilled local stone fruits and honey, rosemary lavender leg of lamb, and dolce di stagione from Leo Leo Gelato. In addition, Paso Robles Wine Merchant will be pairing each of the five courses with libations from Ranchero Cellars, Re:Find Distillery, Seven Oxen, Ulloa Cellars, and Vines on the Marycrest.

Tickets for “Savoring Summer in the Greenhouse” are $175, and each includes one general admission Open Farm Days ticket (a $35 value, good for both days of the event). To purchase tickets and for more information, go to farmsteaded.com, where you’ll also find more about the Open Farm Days tours, tastings, and events happening throughout SLO County from July 15-17, 2022.

