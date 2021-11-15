Taylor Lautner and fiancée show off her engagement ring in Paso Robles

The Twilight star posted photos of the couple at DAOU Vineyards

–Taylor Lautner is showing off the serious bling he gave fiancée Tay Dome when he popped the question.

On Sunday, the Twilight star, 29, posted photos of the couple at DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, where Dome flashed her custom oval-cut diamond engagement ring from Ring Concierge.

Lautner captioned the snaps: “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my 💩. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special.”

“And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever,” he concluded the post.

