Police arrest teen for arson

Fire grew to 100 acres, over 140 residences given evacuation orders

– On Monday, a vegetation fire was reported on the hill above the high school in San Luis Obispo. The City of San Luis Obispo quickly responded with supporting agencies, with air and ground units to contain the fire. The fire grew to approximately 100 acres and over 140 residences were under evacuation orders until 7 p.m. Monday evening. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 80% contained and all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted.

Officials of San Luis Obispo High School, through video surveillance footage of the perimeter of the school, identified two juveniles who were seen leaving the area where the fire is believed to have started. As the result of the investigation, one of the juveniles, a 15-year-old from San Luis Obispo, has been arrested for a felony count of unlawfully causing a fire that caused great bodily injury and was booked into SLO County Juvenile Hall.

This investigation is ongoing. If community members have information related to this arrest, they should contact San Luis Obispo Police Det. Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-8005.

Lizzie Fire Update: @SLOCityPolice has arrested one 15-year-old juvenile suspected of causing the 100-acre fire. The juvenile was booked into SLO County Juvenile Hall. This investigation is on-going. https://t.co/PfAom9N5AQ #LizzieFire #LizzieIC #SLOCity pic.twitter.com/qm05fpYGF2 — City of San Luis Obispo (@City_of_SLO) November 1, 2023

