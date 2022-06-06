Teen arrested for making social media threats

Suspect reportedly sent another student a photograph of a handgun, threatening a school shooting

– On Sunday night around 9 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department was made aware of a school threat directed at Daniel Lewis Middle School. A 13-year-old suspect reportedly sent another student a photograph of a handgun, stating he was going to commit a school shooting the following day. Shortly after sending the threat, the 13-year-old walked back his comments, stating he was only joking, according to the police department.

Officers responded immediately to the threat and called in extra resources to investigate. Officers tracked down the student, who attends Daniel Lewis Middle School. The student’s room and cell phone were searched with full cooperation from his parents. No weapons or other evidence supporting a threat were found.

We were able to determine the photograph of the handgun was a stock photograph obtained from the internet. The student told officers the threat was meant as a joke. Officers arrested the 13-year-old, and he was booked at juvenile hall for making a school threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at local schools today.

Advertisement

Related