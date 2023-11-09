Teen arrested in SLO for stolen car, hit-and-run

Hit-and-run victim not injured in accident

– A 15-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 7, for the possession of a stolen vehicle and a hit-and-run incident. The arrest followed two separate incidents reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 800 block of Pismo Street. The owner of the car reported that it had been parked and locked at 9 p.m. the previous evening. When she checked the following day at 11 a.m., the vehicle was discovered missing.

Later in the day, at around 4:45 p.m., the police received a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Buchon streets. The vehicle involved matched the description of the stolen car reported earlier. Responding officers spotted the car on Monterey near Johnson streets. The driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle on Johnson Street and fled. The 15-year-old suspect was located on the 1100 block of Pismo Street and detained. A witness positively identified the juvenile as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The arrested juvenile was booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor hit and run.

The hit-and-run victim, a 22-year-old male resident of San Luis Obispo, was not injured in the incident. The passenger involved in the incidents has not yet been located, and the investigation is ongoing.

