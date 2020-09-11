Teen driver arrested for DUI after crashing SUV into house, injuring occupants

–On Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and Fire personnel responded to the report of a vehicle collision into a house in the 1400 block of Garcia. When first responders arrived, they found a SUV had crashed through the front of a residence, traveled through several rooms, and had partially broken through to the back of the residence. There were five adult victims inside the home at the time of the accident. Three of the adults were injured with one suffering serious injuries. The individual who suffered serious injuries was transported to the hospital and admitted for treatment.

The SUV was occupied by four minors, ages 14 to 17 years old from San Luis Obispo. The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for felony DUI causing injury. The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

During the investigation, officers determined the vehicle and minors had fled from the Grocery Outlet at 1314 Madonna Rd after a theft. One of the minors had stolen alcohol and other items from the store and then got in the SUV which sped off.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time, as he is a minor and this investigation is still on-going. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (805) 781-7312.

SLOPD utilizes Nixle as an electronic information-sharing system. Refer to http://www.nixle.com. to create an account and receive automatic timely updates and important news. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stopper @ (805) 549-STOP

Share this post!

email

Related