Teen from SoCal upsets No. 8-seed at Central Coast Tennis Classic

EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic taking place all week at the Templeton Tennis Ranch

– SoCal 18-year-old Katrina Scott upset No. 8-seeded Caroline Dolehide in three tight sets, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 7-5, during the only main-draw singles match played in the featured evening match Tuesday night at the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic, taking place all week at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

The USTA Women’s $60,000 Pro Circuit Tournament, part of the ITF World Tour, completed final-round qualifying and a bevy of first-round doubles matches on a busy and hot day in Templeton.

Scott, who owned a three-set win in her only previous meeting with the 24-year-old Dolehide of Hinsdale, Ill., benefitted from a poor service outing from Dolehide, who hit 16 double faults in the match that lasted just over three hours.

Scott, ranked No. 185 in the world, made her Grand Slam debut as a 16-year-old at the US Open after receiving a main draw wild card and reached the second round. Dolehide is currently ranked No. 28 in the world in doubles, but chose to focus on her singles this week and is not entered in the doubles draw.

On Wednesday, top-seeded Madison Brengle – fresh off her win at the Berkeley Tennis Club W60K last week – will open up against Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in the second match on after the 10 a.m. start on Stadium Court, which will feature America’s No. 3-seeded Katie Volynets against Sophie Chang. The 32-year-old Brengle, a pro for 15 years, is up to No. 51 in the WTA World Tour rankings.

Other top matchups include American’s Elvina Kalieva taking on Louis Chirico and another All-American matchup with Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day taking on former Duke All-American Maria Mateas.

In the featured match not before 6 p.m., former Central Coast Tennis Classic singles and doubles winner Asia Muhammad faces Victoria Duval.

Qualifiers winning two matches and entering the main draw include: top-seeded Katherine Sebov of Canada; Israel’s Shavit Kimchi; Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko; Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume; Pepperdine’s Janice Tjen of Indonesia; American Alexa Glatch; Germany’s Alexandra Vecic; and American Robin Montgomery.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.centralcoasttennisclassic.com/tickets/. Prices start at $10.

The tournament is part of the USTA Competitive Pathway circuit. Check the tournament’s website www.centralcoasttennisclassic.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/ttrprotennis in the coming months for player announcements and other tournament news.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related