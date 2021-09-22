Teen passenger dies in traffic accident in Avila Beach

Early morning accident leaves one dead, one injured

–On Tuesday at 12:45 a.m. 21-year-old Aron Gonzalez of San Luis Obispo was driving northbound on Highway-101, approaching Avila Beach Drive over-crossing, at an unknown speed. Gonzalez allowed his 2017 Dodge Charger to travel to the right, off the roadway, directly toward the location of a freeway sign. The front of the Dodge collided with the freeway sign and the Dodge continued past the freeway sign toward Avila Beach Drive. It traveled off the dirt shoulder of northbound US-101 and overturned onto Avila Beach Drive. As a result of the Dodge overturning, 19-year-old passenger Andres Candelas became partially ejected. As the Dodge continued to overturn, it collided with the underside of the over-crossing. The Dodge came to rest on its wheels under the over-crossing of Avila Beach Drive. Candelas succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision. Gonzalez required extrication and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital.

The decedents next of kin has been notified.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in this collision.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Luis Obispo Area, is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is requested to please contact Officer R. McClure at (805) 549-8700.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related