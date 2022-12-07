Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe

17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday

– Today the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County.

The 17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the victim’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue began searching the area on foot as well as with a drone with infrared capabilities. The missing person was not located at that time.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning, as search and rescue was deploying resources to renew the search, the missing person was located at a remote area of Pirates Cove. The Port San Luis Harbor Patrol along with the assistance of Cal Fire was able to swim out to the victim, bring him to a harbor patrol boat, and transport him to Harford Pier where family members were waiting for him.

The victim was evaluated by medics on the scene and returned to his family.

