Teen volunteer opportunities available at Paso Robles Library this summer

Applications will be available starting May 1

– The Paso Robles City Library is inviting area teenagers in grades 10, 11, or 12 to volunteer for their annual summer reading program. Applications will be available both online and in the library beginning on May 1, with a deadline of June 1 for submission.

To provide more information about the program, the library has scheduled a drop-in information session for parents and teens on May 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the library conference room.

For more information visit https://www.prcity.com/228/Library-Services.

