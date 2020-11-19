Tehachapi Mountains joins Paso Robles, Napa, and Sonoma with its own AVA

–This week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau granted “Tehachapi Mountains” its own American Viticultural Area, or AVA.

Vintners in the Tehachapi Mountains appellation may now label wine bottles as produced in the Tehachapi Mountains AVA. There are currently over 250 AVAs in the U.S., and over 100 in California, including Paso Robles, Central Coast, Napa Valley, Sonoma Valley, and others. Paso Robles has 11 more specific AVAs in its region.

Yesterday, Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) announced the new AVA:

This announcement is welcome news for our community, which has been working to establish the Tehachapi Mountains AVA for several years and is something I have strongly supported and urged the Administration to finalize. Tehachapi joins other AVAs such as Napa Valley, Sonoma Valley, and the Central Coast as an official wine region. Tehachapi wines can now compete with other well-known AVAs in our state, further cementing California’s position as the top wine-producing state in the nation. “Not only will the Tehachapi Mountains AVA encompass approximately 58,000 acres, it will be at one of the highest elevations in the country, making it truly unique. This AVA designation will also help stimulate the local economy by further putting Tehachapi wines on the map, thereby increasing awareness of our fast-growing winemaking region. “I want to thank President Trump, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and TTB Administrator Ryan for finalizing this important AVA designation, and I look forward to seeing the Tehachapi Mountains AVA become a top wine production and tourist spot in California.”

