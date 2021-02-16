Temp agencies and employment agencies in Paso Robles

–Looking for temp agencies and employment agencies in Paso Robles? The local, state, national, and even global economies have taken a hard hit with the COVID-19-related shutdowns and many are finding themselves without work. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News has created this resource of temp agencies and employment agencies in Paso Robles to help in your job-getting efforts if you should need them:

Select Staffing

Select Staffing provides temporary staffing and employment services in the U.S. Their Paso Robles office is located at 1111 Riverside Ave, Ste 103. They have their own mobile app, and match job seekers with businesses in need using “cutting-edge recruiting techniques.” They specialize in warehouse and light industrial work, and we also place job seekers in clerical positions. For more information, visit their website, select.com, or call the Paso Robles office at (805) 227-4234. They also have a location in Atascadero at 5805 Capistrano Ave. Suite G. To contact the Atascadero office, call (805) 227-4234.

United Staffing Associates

United Staffing Associates is a privately-owned, temporary staffing agency providing staffing services and career resources from their Paso Robles location and also offers expert help and services in HR consulting, safety training, recruiting, payroll, and more. The Paso Robles office is located at 840 Spring St. Their corporate headquarters is located in San Luis Obispo. United Staffing began in August of 2002 from their modest accommodations in Templeton, and quickly outgrew the space and officially opened their first location to Paso Robles, California the following year. They now have 17 locations in California and Nevada. For more information, visit their website or call the Paso Robles office at (805) 369-0009.

Volt Workforce Solutions

Volt Workforce solutions offers talent management solutions for North County residents from it’s Paso Robles location at 714 Pine Street. For 70 years, their staffing and workforce management services have helped businesses worldwide, “expand, adapt, optimize, and transform their teams in order to more efficiently and capably achieve their business goals.” Click here to see current job listings in Paso Robles. For more information, visit their website or call (805) 237-0882.

Other employment resources for Paso Robles residents:

Employment agencies in San Luis Obispo:

Editor’s note: This article compiles a list of suggested employment agencies and job listings available for Paso Robles and North County residents. If you would like to suggest a temp agency or employment agency to add to this list, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, email scott@accesspublishing.com, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890, or leave a note in the comment section below the story. See more local recommendations in our Best of Paso Robles section.

Share this post!

email

Related