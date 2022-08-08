Temperatures could reach triple digits by Friday

Temperatures mostly in the 90s this week

– A warming trend is expected in Paso Robles this week, according to Weather Underground. High temperatures should start out in the mid-90s at the beginning of the week, climbing to an expected high of 100 by Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s, moving into the low 60s.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon along the coastline will produce mostly clear afternoons and mild temperatures with night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist.

