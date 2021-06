Cooler temperatures expected to rise to 90s by end of the week

Weather forecast for Paso Robles for June 7-14

–Paso Robles and North County will see relatively cool weather to start off the week with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but temperatures are expected to climb to the low-90s by the weekend, according to Weather Underground. No precipitation is expected in the coming weeks.

