Templeton and Paso Robles Chambers of Commerce distribute free PPE 

Posted: 6:19 am, January 20, 2022 by News Staff

Quantities are limited

–The Templeton and Paso Robles Chambers of Commerce have announced three-ply surgical masks, KN95 respirators, and 16 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer available to members and the community for free. The supplies can be picked up from a chamber office during regular office hours. Delivery may be available.

With the recent COVID-19 Omicron variant surge, as well as the additional mask mandates in some California counties, the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) has reopened its PPE Distribution program. Both chambers have received their shipments and the supplies are ready to be picked up.

Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Call the chamber for more information about possible delivery.

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce is located at 321 S. Main Street #C, Templeton, telephone (805) 434-1789. Call to arrange pickup.

The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is located at 1225 Park Street, Paso Robles, telephone (805) 238-0506. Hours are Mon – Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun: Closed.

